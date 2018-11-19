WASHINGTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts Democrats, Rep. Seth Moulton and Rep. Stephen Lynch, have signed a letter opposing Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker.

Moulton has been helping to lead the rebellion against Pelosi, telling CNN he’s “100 percent” confident she can be defeated.

So far, no Democratic candidates have emerged to take on Pelosi. She reportedly said she “will be speaker of the House, no matter what Seth Moulton says.”

The letter released Monday calling for new leadership in Congress has 16 signatures. The representatives say they are committed to voting for someone besides Pelosi in both the Democratic caucus meeting and on the House floor.

“We are thankful to Leader Pelosi for her years of service to our country and to our caucus,” it states. “However, we also recognize that in this recent election, Democrats ran and won on a message of change. . . we promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise.”

Incoming U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, who will represent the district next to Moulton, said Friday she is backing Pelosi based off her experience and track record.

Pelosi was speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011.