Filed Under:Local TV, Lori Trahan, Nancy Pelosi

BOSTON (AP) — Incoming U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan is planning to support Nancy Pelosi as the next House speaker.

Trahan, who beat out a crowded field to win the seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Niki Tsongas, told The Lowell Sun on Friday she has signed a letter backing Pelosi as Democrats prepare to formally retake the chamber in January.

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democrat representing a district next to Trahan’s, has been organizing opposition to Pelosi as speaker.

Trahan told the Sun there was no one else with Pelosi’s experience and proven track record and that the stakes are too high.

Pelosi has said she has “overwhelming support” among fellow Democrats to become the next speaker. The California Democrat previously served as speaker before Republicans won control of the chamber in 2010.

