BOSTON (CBS) – The bad news keeps coming for the Boston Bruins.

On the heels of news that Zdeno Chara is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an MCL injury, the team announced that Patrice Bergeron will not play Saturday night.

Bergeron suffered an upper body injury Friday night. He will travel back to Boston to be re-evaluated by team doctors.

John Moore will also travel to Boston to be re-evaluated. He is dealing with a lower body injury.