UXBRIDGE (CBS) – Firefighters saved eight dogs from a kennel fire in Uxbridge early Friday morning.

The Uxbridge Fire Department says they responded to a 911 call about a fire at a kennel building on Aldrich Street shortly after 5 a.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire upon arrival, but were able to get inside from the back. They safely removed seven dogs from the building and also found an eighth dog alive inside.

“The initial 7 dogs all appear well, the 8th dog was taken to a vet with burns and other injuries,” the department said.

Two firefighters had to be taken to a hospital as a precaution but are doing well. One cat was found dead inside the building.

About six inches of snow fell in Uxbridge overnight, making it harder for firefighters to get to the building.