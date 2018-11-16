BOSTON (CBS) – The season’s first widespread winter storm dumped more than half a foot of snow in many towns across Massachusetts before switching to sleet and rain.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from Skywarn Weather Watchers and WBZ Weather Watchers.

3:45 AM

Fitchburg, MA: 8.6″

Wakefield, MA: 8.5″

Lexington, MA: 8.5″

Dracut, MA: 7.8″

West Springfield, MA: 6.0″

Uxbridge, MA: 5.5″

1 AM

Hardwick, MA: 8.2″

Worcester, MA: 8.2″

Clinton, MA: 8.0″

Franklin, MA: 8.0″

Douglas, MA: 8.0″

Holden, MA: 8.0″

South Hadley, MA: 7.8″

Auburn, MA: 7.5″

Grafton, MA: 7.0″

Shrewsbury, MA: 7.0″

Westborough, MA: 7.0″

Ludlow, MA: 7.0″

Westfield, MA: 7.0″

Holden, MA: 7.0″

Sharon, MA: 7.0″

Fitchburg, MA: 7.0″

Hudson, MA: 7.0″

Ware, MA: 6.8″

Southwick, MA: 6.8″

Hopkinton, MA: 6.5″

Rutland, MA: 6.3″

Sterling, MA: 6.0″

Attleboro, MA: 6.0″

Shirley, MA: 6.0″

Pepperell, MA: 6.0″

Blackstone, MA: 6.0″

Taunton, MA: 6.0″

Ashburnham, MA: 5.5″

Carlisle, MA: 5.4″

East Boxford, MA: 5.3″

Ayer, MA: 5.0″

Stoneham, MA: 5.0″

Brockton, MA: 5.0″

Essex, MA: 4.8″

South Hingham, MA: 4.5″

North Chelmsford, MA: 4.3″

Chelmsford, MA: 4.1″

North Carver, MA: 4.0″

North Weymouth, MA: 4.0″

Acushnet, MA: 3.5″

Lynn, MA: 3.5″

East Bridgewater, MA: 3.5″

Plymouth, MA: 2.5″

Gloucester, MA: 2.0″