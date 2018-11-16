BOSTON (CBS) – The season’s first widespread winter storm dumped more than half a foot of snow in many towns across Massachusetts before switching to sleet and rain.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from Skywarn Weather Watchers and WBZ Weather Watchers.
3:45 AM
Fitchburg, MA: 8.6″
Wakefield, MA: 8.5″
Lexington, MA: 8.5″
Dracut, MA: 7.8″
West Springfield, MA: 6.0″
Uxbridge, MA: 5.5″
1 AM
Lexington, MA: 8.5″
Hardwick, MA: 8.2″
Worcester, MA: 8.2″
Clinton, MA: 8.0″
Franklin, MA: 8.0″
Douglas, MA: 8.0″
Holden, MA: 8.0″
South Hadley, MA: 7.8″
Dracut, MA: 7.5″
Auburn, MA: 7.5″
Grafton, MA: 7.0″
Shrewsbury, MA: 7.0″
Westborough, MA: 7.0″
Ludlow, MA: 7.0″
Westfield, MA: 7.0″
Holden, MA: 7.0″
Sharon, MA: 7.0″
Fitchburg, MA: 7.0″
Hudson, MA: 7.0″
Dracut, MA: 6.8″
Ware, MA: 6.8″
Southwick, MA: 6.8″
Hopkinton, MA: 6.5″
Rutland, MA: 6.3″
Sterling, MA: 6.0″
Hudson, MA: 6.0″
Attleboro, MA: 6.0″
Shirley, MA: 6.0″
Pepperell, MA: 6.0″
Blackstone, MA: 6.0″
Taunton, MA: 6.0″
Lexington, MA: 5.9″
Ashburnham, MA: 5.5″
Carlisle, MA: 5.4″
East Boxford, MA: 5.3″
Ayer, MA: 5.0″
Stoneham, MA: 5.0″
Brockton, MA: 5.0″
Essex, MA: 4.8″
South Hingham, MA: 4.5″
North Chelmsford, MA: 4.3″
Chelmsford, MA: 4.1″
North Carver, MA: 4.0″
North Weymouth, MA: 4.0″
Stoneham, MA: 4.0″
Acushnet, MA: 3.5″
Lynn, MA: 3.5″
East Bridgewater, MA: 3.5″
Plymouth, MA: 2.5″
Gloucester, MA: 2.0″