RICHMOND, Va. (CBS/AP) — A person familiar with the plans told the Associated Press Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.

The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday. The person was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of that announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new high paying jobs at “HQ2.” Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.

The company received 238 proposals after it announced its search for a second headquarters in September 2017.

In January, Amazon revealed that the Boston area, along with New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Miami, was among the 20 finalists for the HQ2 site. Amazon said it was considering proposals for both Boston and Somerville.

Boston had pitched the Suffolk Downs site for Amazon to build on. The city also promoted possible collaborations with local universities and its proximity to the MBTA and Logan Airport.

Read Boston’s Proposal (PDF)

Somerville proposed establishing the second headquarters “along the transit lines that link our adjacent Greater Boston communities.”

When Boston landed on the shortlist, Mayor Marty Walsh said he was “proud” of the city.

“As a thriving city with a talented and diverse workforce, culture of innovation and opportunity for all, I see no better city than Boston for Amazon to call their second home,” he said.

