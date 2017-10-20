Boston Reveals Amazon Bid With Suffolk Downs As Centerpiece

BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston has released the proposal it submitted to Amazon in hopes of landing the company’s second headquarters.

The 218-page document is accompanied by two videos.

One clip pitches the Suffolk Downs site for Amazon to build on. It also promotes transportation, noting the land is close to two MBTA Blue Line stops and Logan Airport.

The second video is a promotion for the city of Boston as a community built on big ideas and hard work.

The bid describes a list of possible collaborations Amazon could have with local universities and claims Boston’s cost of living is comparable to Seattle and lower than New York City and Washington, DC.

Amazon promises to invest $5 billion and create 50,000 high paying jobs at its new second headquarters.

The company will take 90 days to review the proposals before deciding which communities move on to the next round.

