HOLBROOK (CBS) – Friends and relatives held a candlelight vigil for the woman killed in a horrific crash in Holbrook.

The heartbroken crowd stood huddled together Monday night, holding on to candles and memories of 20-year-old Nicole Ricci. Her mother tells WBZ it’s this community support that’s carrying their family through this devastating loss.

“I hope and I’m sure she’s looking down and she’s very happy,” said Sharon Mcinnis, Nicole’s mother. “I’m happy. It warms my heart that people did this for her.”

The 20-year-old from Stoughton was killed early Sunday morning, when the car in which she was a passenger went off Route 139 in Holbrook and hit a utility pole before crashing into a house. Her boyfriend and another man suffered serious injuries.

At the vigil in the Holbrook’s Grove section, Ricci was remembered as a caring friend who lit up their lives.

“We want her here. It’s good that we’re all coming together, we all had our own relationships with her,” said friend Kaitlynn Tatel. “To come together as one is great and we’re going to honor her memory, but obviously we’re all looking for her in the crowd. She’s not here.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police believe the speed of the car was a factor in the crash.