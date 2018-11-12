WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain Tuesday, Followed By Bitter Cold And Possibly Snow Late In Week
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Holbrook, Juli McDonald, Nicole Ricci

HOLBROOK (CBS) – Friends and relatives held a candlelight vigil for the woman killed in a horrific crash in Holbrook.

The heartbroken crowd stood huddled together Monday night, holding on to candles and memories of 20-year-old Nicole Ricci. Her mother tells WBZ it’s this community support that’s carrying their family through this devastating loss.

ricci Friends, Relatives Mourn 20 Year Old Woman Killed In Holbrook Crash

Photo of Nicole Ricci, 20, at Holbrook vigil (WBZ-TV)

“I hope and I’m sure she’s looking down and she’s very happy,” said Sharon Mcinnis, Nicole’s mother. “I’m happy. It warms my heart that people did this for her.”

The 20-year-old from Stoughton was killed early Sunday morning, when the car in which she was a passenger went off Route 139 in Holbrook and hit a utility pole before crashing into a house. Her boyfriend and another man suffered serious injuries.

candles Friends, Relatives Mourn 20 Year Old Woman Killed In Holbrook Crash

Women hold candles at vigil for Nicole Ricci, 20, killed in Holbrook crash (WBZ-TV)

At the vigil in the Holbrook’s Grove section, Ricci was remembered as a caring friend who lit up their lives.

“We want her here. It’s good that we’re all coming together, we all had our own relationships with her,” said friend Kaitlynn Tatel. “To come together as one is great and we’re going to honor her memory, but obviously we’re all looking for her in the crowd. She’s not here.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police believe the speed of the car was a factor in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s