HOLBROOK (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was killed when the car she was a passenger of crashed into a Holbrook home around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to extricate Nicole Ricci, of Stoughton. She was then rushed to Brockton Hospital but she did not survive.

According to the D.A., the car involved gray 2005 Toyota Camry carrying Ricci and two adult men. Those men were both injured and taken to area hospitals.

“Preliminary information suggest that the Camry was traveling westbound on Rte. 139 when it crossed over the eastbound lane, struck a utility pole, traveled through a residential yard, then through a fence, and eventually came to rest crashed into the rear of a Kingsley Street residence. No one in the residence was harmed.”

It is unclear who was driving the car. No charges have been filed at this time. The crash is still under investigation.