  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Football
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Jerry Remy, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox broadcast Jerry Remy shared some positive news about his battle with cancer on Saturday.

Remy, who left his role in the NESN booth last year after his latest cancer diagnosis, tweeted that Friday was “a very good day” and that he is “cancer free for now and hopefully forever.”

During the Red Sox World Series parade, Remy declared to the Fenway Park crowd that he is “kicking cancer’s a–!”

Remy said he hopes to be back in the booth during the 2019 season, though in a limited role.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s