BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox broadcast Jerry Remy shared some positive news about his battle with cancer on Saturday.

Remy, who left his role in the NESN booth last year after his latest cancer diagnosis, tweeted that Friday was “a very good day” and that he is “cancer free for now and hopefully forever.”

Friday was a very good day for me. Had my first scan since going through treatments. Highly successful. Cancer free for now and hopefully forever. So pleased !!!! — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) November 10, 2018

During the Red Sox World Series parade, Remy declared to the Fenway Park crowd that he is “kicking cancer’s a–!”

Remy said he hopes to be back in the booth during the 2019 season, though in a limited role.