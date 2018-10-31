Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Jerry Remy, Local TV, World Series Parade

BOSTON (CBS) – There was plenty to celebrate for Red Sox fans Wednesday in Boston. Including a message shared by NESN color analyst Jerry Remy.

Addressing a crowd at Fenway Park before the start of the World Series duck boat parade, Remy provided an update on his latest battle with cancer.

“I’m kicking cancer’s a–!” he told the crowd.

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy at the World Series parade. (WBZ-TV)

Remy recently completed chemotherapy treatment and announced that he will return to the booth next season in a limited role.

The former Red Sox second baseman has been battling cancer over the past decade, first getting diagnosed in 2008. The disease came back in 2013, and again in 2017, before returning once more this year.

