BOSTON (CBS) — A report says Terry Rozier is not happy to be a member of the Boston Celtics. That’s news to Terry Rozier.

The Celtics guard responded to Bill Simmons’ report that he isn’t pleased with his playing time, saying he is indeed happy to be wearing green.

“I’m happy to be in this position where I’m at, to be playing on a team that’s mentioned to have a chance to be in the championship. So I’m not really worried what’s being said,” Rozier told reporters at Boston’s shootaround in Phoenix on Thursday, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

Rozier saw 25.9 minutes per game last regular season, and then really made a name for himself when he averaged 16.5 points in 36.6 minutes of action during Boston’s postseason run. But that was in place of an injured Kyrie Irving, and with Irving and Gordon Hayward both back now, Rozier’s minutes have dropped to 22.7 over the first 10 games of the regular season.

Like much of the Boston offense, Rozier has struggled to find a rhythm to start the new year, averaging just 7.5 points off 36 percent shooting. But his decrease in minutes and rough start don’t mean he’s about to demand a trade. As for where Simmons’ report came from, Rozier isn’t sure.

“People that know me know that I would never do that,” he said.

Another report on Wednesday said that seven teams are keeping a close eye on Rozier’s situation with the Celtics. The guard had some fun with that one as well on Thursday.

“That’s how it should be. It should be more,” Rozier said with a smirk. “I’m just blessed to be putting on this uniform, represent this organization every day. So I have no complaints.”

Celtics president Danny Ainge also shot down the rumors Thursday morning, saying Rozier hasn’t voiced any frustration to him. Rozier has said that he wants to be a starting guard somewhere and hopes to make upwards of $20 million annually when he hits restricted free agency this offseason, but for now, he is OK with being an important role player on a championship contender.

That could change at some point, but for now, it appears everyone is happy.