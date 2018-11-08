BOSTON (CBS) — Rumor has it that Terry Rozier is not happy with his playing time. Danny Ainge says don’t believe every rumor you hear.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons “reported” Wednesday that Rozier isn’t pleased with his decrease in minutes off the bench to start the season. But Ainge shot down those rumors Thursday morning during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sport Hub’s Toucher & Rich.

“I haven’t heard any of that, so I don’t know how reliable those sources are,” said Ainge.

The C’s president said that always has an open line of communication with Rozier and if the guard was unhappy, he would have spoken to him or head coach Brad Stevens about his issue.

“That hasn’t happened,” said Ainge.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania piggybacked Simmons’ report on Wednesday and reported that seven teams are monitoring Rozier’s situation, ready to pounce if he ends up demanding a trade. Ainge said Thursday that no teams have called him about Rozier since that start of the season, and felt the number of teams interested in the guard were exaggerated.