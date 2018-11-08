BREAKING NEWS13 Dead Including Gunman, Sheriff's Sergeant In Southern California Bar Shooting
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge, Local TV, nba, NBA Rumors, Sports News, Terry Rozier

BOSTON (CBS) —  Rumor has it that Terry Rozier is not happy with his playing time. Danny Ainge says don’t believe every rumor you hear.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons “reported” Wednesday that Rozier isn’t pleased with his decrease in minutes off the bench to start the season. But Ainge shot down those rumors Thursday morning during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sport Hub’s Toucher & Rich.

“I haven’t heard any of that, so I don’t know how reliable those sources are,” said Ainge.

The C’s president said that always has an open line of communication with Rozier and if the guard was unhappy, he would have spoken to him or head coach Brad Stevens about his issue.

“That hasn’t happened,” said Ainge.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania piggybacked Simmons’ report on Wednesday and reported that seven teams are monitoring Rozier’s situation, ready to pounce if he ends up demanding a trade. Ainge said Thursday that no teams have called him about Rozier since that start of the season, and felt the number of teams interested in the guard were exaggerated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s