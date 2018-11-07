PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren avoided talk of a possible presidential run during a speech the day after winning a second term.

The Massachusetts senator says she is focusing for now on what she called “a government that works for everyone,” not just the few. Warren spoke to a crowd at Rhode Island’s Brown University on Wednesday, the day after a midterm election in which Democrats won the House but lost seats in the Senate.

Warren has pledged to take a hard look at a presidential run but didn’t address that during the speech. After the speech, she declined to answer when asked her timeline for a decision.

Warren told reporters the Senate and House need to pass a law to prevent President Donald Trump from shutting down special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between the president’s campaign and Russia.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)