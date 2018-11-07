  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Midterm Elections, President Donald Trump, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren avoided talk of a possible presidential run during a speech the day after winning a second term.

The Massachusetts senator says she is focusing for now on what she called “a government that works for everyone,” not just the few. Warren spoke to a crowd at Rhode Island’s Brown University on Wednesday, the day after a midterm election in which Democrats won the House but lost seats in the Senate.

warren1 Sen. Warren Avoids 2020 Talk In Post Midterm Speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at Brown University (WBZ-TV)

Warren has pledged to take a hard look at a presidential run but didn’t address that during the speech. After the speech, she declined to answer when asked her timeline for a decision.

Warren told reporters the Senate and House need to pass a law to prevent President Donald Trump from shutting down special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between the president’s campaign and Russia.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s