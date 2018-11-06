ELECTION RESULTS:Live Mass. & NH Results, Including Town-By-Town Breakdowns
Filed Under:Election Results, Elizabeth Warren, Geoff Diehl, Massachusetts Senate Race

BOSTON (AP) –Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among her party’s harshest critics of President Donald Trump, has won re-election in Massachusetts.

Warren on Tuesday defeated Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl, the Massachusetts co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign, and independent Shiva Ayaddurai.

Warren has generated considerable speculation about a possible run for the White House in 2020, recently saying she’d take a “hard look” at a presidential bid after the Senate race was over.

The former Harvard Law School professor recently released a DNA test suggesting that a distant ancestor was Native American, an effort to rebut Trump’s frequent mockery of her claim to Native American heritage.

Diehl claimed Warren was ready to abandon Massachusetts to run for president.

Warren countered that Diehl, if elected, would be a rubber stamp in Washington for Trump’s agenda.

