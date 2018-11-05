By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — Another week, another all-time NFL record for Tom Brady.

During the Patriots’ go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Brady passed Peyton Manning for the most total yards of all time — regular season and postseason combined.

Brady became the first player in NFL history with 80,000 total yards, passing Manning, who had 79,978 total yards in his career.

Manning owns the all-time regular season mark, but Brady’s extensive postseason career (10,366 total yards in 37 playoff games, compared to Manning’s 7,373 yards in 27 postseason games) allowed New England’s QB to seize the all-time record.

MOST TOTAL YARDS IN NFL HISTORY

(REGULAR AND POSTSEASON)

Player Total Yards

Tom Brady 80,074

Peyton Manning 79,978

Brett Favre 79,602

Drew Brees 77,867

On Sunday night, in a win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Brady racked up 294 passing yards and one rushing yard to reach his new mark.

“It’s unbelievable,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “Tom’s had a tremendous career and I’m so fortunate that I’ve been able to coach him. He’s been our quarterback since 2001. Yeah, it’s a tremendous accomplishment and he’s earned it. Nobody has given him anything. He’s worked harder than anybody to prepare each week, to practice, to improve, to be healthy, to take care of himself and to know the game plan and know the defense. His achievements – he’s earned them and deserves them.

“But yeah, that’s a great achievement for him. You’re talking about a lot of great, great, great quarterbacks, great players that he’s ahead of. It’s certainly a testament to him and the longevity and productivity in his great career. Hopefully, he just keeps stacking them up.”

For his part, Brady shared the credit for the award, and said he’s just happy that the record belongs to the Patriots.

“I mean, these are all team awards,” Brady said. “I certainly can’t throw it to myself. I’ve got so many great teammates, guys blocking and coaches coaching. This is a great team sport. I just see those as all great team awards. I’m happy someone from the Patriots has it, and the fact that I get to play quarterback is pretty great for me.”