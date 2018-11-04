BRAINTREE (CBS) — Three people were arrested at the scene of a stabbing in Braintree, police announced. The stabbing sent two men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 9 p.m. Saturday.

“First arriving officers encountered a disturbance in front of 218 Grove Street which consisted of two females in a physical altercation and two males who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds,” said Braintree police in a statement. “Officers learned a possible male suspect fled into a wooded area.”

Police were able to find that man and identify him as Jordan Tabbi-Manning, 25, of East Bridgewater.

According to police, Tabbi-Manning allegedly stabbed the 50-year-old man and 23-year-old man who were found injured on Grove Street. He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of armed assault to murder.

Chelsea Taylor, 24, of Holbrook, and Jessalyn Price, 23, of Braintree, were also arrested at the scene. Taylor was charged with disorderly conduct and Price was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

The events surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation.