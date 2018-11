BRAINTREE (CBS) — Two people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds Saturday night and another person was detained, police confirmed. The stabbing occurred on Grove Street in Braintree around 9 p.m.

#BREAKING: At least one person stabbed near Grove Street in #Braintree. Police are investigating, while K-9’s search the woods. @WBZ pic.twitter.com/yVhc3s5tti — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) November 4, 2018

No word yet on how seriously the people were injured.

Braintree Police said they do “not believe there are any other suspects in the area and the area is secure.”

Massachusetts State Police and K-9 units have been called to help with the investigation.