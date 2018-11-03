November 3, 2018
AARP and the Ad Council have joined forces to launch a new national PSA campaign specifically to offer much needed help to Latino caregivers. According to statistics, 1 out of 5 non-compensated caregivers in the U.S. are Latinos. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about this special campaign. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with AARP Vice President for Latino Audience Strategy Yvette Peña. Tune in!
CAMPAIGN FOR LATINO CAREGIVERS
AARP & Ad Council
English:
www.aarp.org/caregiving
Spanish:
www.aarp.org/cuidar
