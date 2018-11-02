Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Community members held a rally of unity and support outside a South Boston elementary school Friday morning after racist graffiti was found earlier in the week.
The hateful graffiti was spray-painted at Joseph P. Tynan Elementary School.
Boston Public Schools said the damage was found in several locations. Boston Police responded and the department’s Civil Rights Unit was informed.
On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was among those on hand showing support for staff and students. Community members held signs in a peaceful display of unity outside the school.
Elementary students from another school in town were on hands holding signs, including one that says “We care.”