BOSTON (CBS) – Community members held a rally of unity and support outside a South Boston elementary school Friday morning after racist graffiti was found earlier in the week.

The hateful graffiti was spray-painted at Joseph P. Tynan Elementary School.

Boston Public Schools said the damage was found in several locations. Boston Police responded and the department’s Civil Rights Unit was informed.

Large crowd outside Tynan Elementary School greeting the students to show positivity and equality for all. #wbz pic.twitter.com/u1abJP9aDq — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 2, 2018

On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was among those on hand showing support for staff and students. Community members held signs in a peaceful display of unity outside the school.

Students from a different elementary school in #Boston are showing support for the kids at Tynan Elementary School. #wbz pic.twitter.com/bPtFDUqZ5m — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 2, 2018

Elementary students from another school in town were on hands holding signs, including one that says “We care.”