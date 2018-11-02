WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Local TV, South Boston, Tynan Elementary School

BOSTON (CBS) – Community members held a rally of unity and support outside a South Boston elementary school Friday morning after racist graffiti was found earlier in the week.

The hateful graffiti was spray-painted at Joseph P. Tynan Elementary School.

schoolvandalism We Care: South Boston Community Shows Support For School Hit By Racist Graffiti

Vandalism discovered at Joseph P. Tynan Elementary School in South Boston (Courtesy Photo)

Boston Public Schools said the damage was found in several locations. Boston Police responded and the department’s Civil Rights Unit was informed.

On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was among those on hand showing support for staff and students. Community members held signs in a peaceful display of unity outside the school.

Elementary students from another school in town were on hands holding signs, including one that says “We care.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s