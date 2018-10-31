BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating after racist graffiti was discovered spray-painted on doors at the Joseph P. Tynan Elementary School in South Boston.

According to Boston Public Schools, the hateful language was written in multiple locations around the exterior of the school. Boston Police immediately responded to the school and the Civil Rights Unit of the Boston Police Department was informed.

The graffiti also included the phrase, “Whitey 4 Lyfe”, presumably a reference to now deceased mobster, Whitey Bulger.

By midmorning on Wednesday, the graffiti had been painted over but parents remained outraged over the news.

“The picture you have is just crazy. I would never do that, not to any school, let alone an elementary school. These are just babies,” one parent said.

“It does make me sad, I mean, it really does. And I don’t want it to reflect on the people living around here because, it’s not nice what they did,” a nearby resident chimed in.

Community activists are now planning a rally for Friday morning at the Tynan School. “Encouraging them. Just, positivity. I think that when stuff like this happens they need to know it’s not the view of everyone in the community,” said Monica Cannon-Grant, founder of Violence in Boston.

According to a statement released by the district, behavioral health staff and school psychologists were on site to speak with kids about the incident.

Mayor Marty Walsh released a statement saying in part, “What we saw today on the walls of the Tynan School is horrifying and heinous, and a complete misrepresentation of who we are as a city. Racism and threats of this nature will not be tolerated in our schools or in the City of Boston.”