Breaking News:Whitey Bulger killed in a West Virginia prison, sources tell WBZ-TV
By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Bill Shields, Debra Davis, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, Steve Davis, Whitey Bulger

BOSTON (CBS) – When the body of Debra Davis was found in a shallow mob graveyard in Quincy, Whitey Bulger was accused of killing her, but never convicted.

Davis’s family fought to see Bulger put in prison and say his death is the final chapter in a long, painful story.

Because Bulger was killed the day before Halloween, Steve Davis, Debra’s brother asked, “Is it a trick or a treat?”

debra Alleged Victims Brother On Bulgers Death: Is It A Trick Or Treat?

Debra Davis (WBZ-TV)

“I want to know which one it is,” Davis said. “Is it a treat for all of us, or is it all a trick.”

Davis could hardly contain his joy Tuesday. The man who allegedly killed his sister was dead.

“It’s a final chapter to victims that he hurt, the victim’s families,” Davis said.

In 1981, Debra Davis was Steve Flemmi’s girlfriend and Flemmi was partners in crime with Whitey Bulger.

But when she learned too much about their business, it is widely thought that Bulger strangled Debra Davis to death.

davis1 Alleged Victims Brother On Bulgers Death: Is It A Trick Or Treat?

Steve Davis (WBZ-TV)

Flemmi buried his girlfriend in a shallow grave alongside the Neponset River and her remains were found in 2000.

Whitey Bulger was convicted of many crimes but not the death of Debbie Davis. Still Steve Davis knows who did it and didn’t want Whitey dying of old age in prison.

“You know you get three squares, and a bunk you know what I mean,” Davis said.

Steve Davis still thinks about his sister a lot and wonders now if there’s some way she’s aware of Bulger’s death.

“I hope in my heart that she can feel it, I know she can’t see it, but I hope she can feel it,” Davis said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s