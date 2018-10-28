LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Dave Roberts wasn’t the only person not amused by President Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing the Dodgers manager for taking Milton native Rich Hill out in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4.

Trump called Roberts’ decision to remove Hill from the game with one runner on base and one out in a “big mistake.” The Red Sox had yet to advance a runner to second base — let alone score a run — off Hill to that point. After that, though, the Red Sox piled on nine runs to steal a 9-6 win and take a 3-1 lead in the series.

After the game Roberts didn’t say much about the tweet, but told reporters it was “one man’s opinion.” Roberts added that Trump isn’t privy to conversation that happens in the dugout.

On Sunday, it was Hill’s turn to respond.

“There was a mass shooting (at a Pittsburgh synagogue) yesterday,” Hill said, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “The focus, in my opinion, of the president is to be on the country, and not on moves that are made in a World Series game.”