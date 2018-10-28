BOSTON (CBS) — After an 18-inning marathon of a Game 3 on Friday night, this year’s World Series has captured America’s attention.

That includes the president.

Donald Trump was apparently tuned in to Game 4 between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, because the president tweeted out some sharp criticisms of L.A. manager Dave Roberts.

“Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings,” Trump tweeted. “It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!”

Trump was referencing Roberts’ decision to remove Rich Hill from the game with one runner on base and one out in the top of the seventh inning. The Red Sox had yet to advance a runner to second base — let alone score a run — off Hill to that point. After that, though, the Red Sox piled on nine runs to steal a 9-6 win and take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Immediately after his team’s loss, Roberts was asked directly about the criticism from the president. The question was asked in a somewhat lighthearted manner, but Roberts did not appear to have been amused.

“I didn’t hear about it. … The president said that?” Roberts responded. “I’m happy he was tuning in and watching the game. I don’t know how many Dodger games he’s watched. I don’t think he is privy to the conversation. That’s one man’s opinion.”

The Dodgers’ bullpen did allow eight earned runs in just 2.2 innings in the Game 4 loss, and the Dodgers are now one loss away from having their season end short of a championship.