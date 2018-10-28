By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Michael Jordan knows a thing or two about being the Greatest Of All Time, or the GOAT as it’s come to be known in the world of sports. He also knows a few things about endless debates that can’t ever be properly settled.

And in a new promotional video, it appeared as though Jordan was referencing the GOAT debate in which he himself is involved, as the modern day basketball world has elevated LeBron James to Jordan’s level, to the point where an MJ-LeBron debate takes place regularly.

But in a fun twist, Jordan flipped the conversation in a heartbeat to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“A lot of talk going on these days about who is the greatest ever, about who has the titles, the raw talent, the most clutch moments. I get it. It’s a tough call,” Jordan says. “I mean, even the jersey numbers are the same. But, maybe the best way to settle the debate is to play it out head-to-head.”

How do you settle the debate over who is the ‘Greatest of All Time?’@Jumpman23 wants to see it happen head-to-head. pic.twitter.com/L4v6kOvJfF — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 29, 2018

“I’ll watch that,” Jordan concludes.

Sunday night’s meeting between Brady’s Patriots and Rodgers’ Packers will be just the second time the future Hall of Famers will face each other as starting quarterbacks. Rodgers won the first round in Green Bay back in 2014. In Brady’s other three games against the Packers, he was opposed by Brett Favre twice and Matt Flynn — filling in for an injured Rodgers — once. Brady and the Patriots went 2-1 in those games.

Brady, of course, has won five Super Bowls and four Super Bowl MVP awards, in addition to three MVP awards and three First Team All-Pro selections. Rodgers has won just one Super Bowl and one Super Bowl MVP, along with two First Team All-Pro Selections and two NFL MVP awards. Rodgers has work to do in order to catch up to Brady — six years his elder — on just about every all-time statistical list in NFL history.

While a Week 9 matchup won’t settle any GOAT debates, the Brady-Rodgers showdown this coming Sunday will be a welcome throwback to the days when the big-time Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups took place basically at least once every year for a decade. Quarterbacks obviously don’t play each other, but there’s no mistaking that the greats want to be at their very best when they know who’s lining up under center on the other side.

Oh, and by the way — Michael Jordan is the GOAT. LeBron is pretty good, though.

