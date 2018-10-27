October 27, 2018
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available regarding this important health topic and talk about how to protect ourselves! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Sarah Peterson from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Dr. Milagros Abreu from the Latino Health Insurance Program on the English version of Centro, and with Magnolia Contreras from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Dra. Milagros Abreu on the Spanish version. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
617-632-3000
www.dana-farber.org
FB: danafarbercancerinstitute
Twitter: @DanaFarber
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am