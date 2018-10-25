By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez delivered the game-winning hit for the Red Sox in Game 2 of the World Series. But it was a groundout he made earlier in the game that stuck out just as much.

In the bottom of the fourth — an inning before his two-run single to put the Sox ahead for good — Martinez grounded out to deep shortstop. As Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado ranged to his right and reared back to make the long throw, Martinez was moving noticeably gingerly up the first base line. Machado retired Martinez with ease.

Considering Martinez had rolled his ankle pretty significantly a night earlier, the apparent lack of mobility would figure to put Martinez’s availability in jeopardy as the series shifts to the National League park, where Martinez will have to roam the outfield.

But, according to Martinez himself, there is no plan to spend time on the bench come Friday night.

“Obviously I rolled it [Tuesday], so it was sore today, but I was able to play and be competitive,” Martinez said. “Right now I plan on playing. I feel like it’s going to be fine.”

The Red Sox will take a 2-0 series lead on the road with them, with Games 3 and 4 scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Dodger Stadium, and a Game 5 (if necessary) slated for Sunday.

Martinez rolled the ankle while stopping to return to second base after crushing an RBI double in Game 1.

Martinez is expected to start in the outfield, as he did for 57 games this season, with Jackie Bradley Jr. heading to the bench.