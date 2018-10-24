NORTON (CBS) –The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado touched down in Norton during a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.

“Additional survey work is ongoing to determine further details regarding this tornado,” the NWS said. “That information will be provided as soon as it is available.”

National Weather Service also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a tornado had touched down around 3:34 p.m. in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Skyeye flew over the damaged area Wednesday morning and crews were already working to clear downed trees.

“Our initial assessment looking at the trees would say at least an EF1, which would be at least 90-100 miles an hour,” said Glenn Field of the NWS Tuesday night. “Just looking at the type of tree damage.”

A tornado warning had been issued across southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area. In Massachusetts, the warning was in effect for parts of Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth County from about 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.