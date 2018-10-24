BREAKING:Suspicious Packages Found Near Clinton, Obama Homes; Time Warning Building Evacuated
NORTON (CBS) –The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado touched down in Norton during a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.

“Additional survey work is ongoing to determine further details regarding this tornado,” the NWS said. “That information will be provided as soon as it is available.”

nortondamage2 Tornado Touched Down In Norton, National Weather Service Confirms

Damage in Norton after a storm Tuesday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

National Weather Service also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a tornado had touched down around 3:34 p.m. in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

tornado3 Tornado Touched Down In Norton, National Weather Service Confirms

Crews were working to clear trees from a neighborhood in Lincoln, RI where a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Skyeye flew over the damaged area Wednesday morning and crews were already working to clear downed trees.

“Our initial assessment looking at the trees would say at least an EF1, which would be at least 90-100 miles an hour,” said Glenn Field of the NWS Tuesday night. “Just looking at the type of tree damage.”

tornado1 Tornado Touched Down In Norton, National Weather Service Confirms

A line of trees was knocked down by a tornado in Lincoln, RI on Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

A tornado warning had been issued across southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area. In Massachusetts, the warning was in effect for parts of Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth County from about 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.

