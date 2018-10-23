WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Warning: Bristol, Norfolk & Plymouth Counties Until 4:30PM
Tornado, Tornado Warning

BOSTON (CBS) – A tornado warning was issued across southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island Tuesday afternoon.

The warning was in effect for South central Norfolk County, Northwestern Bristol County, and West Central Plymouth County until 4:30 p.m.

The storm caused damage in Lincoln, Rhode Island, including several reports of roofs being blown off of houses.

The National Weather Service urges residents to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

