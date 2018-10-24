By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

8:30 a.m.: Hey, last night was a real humdinger of a good time. What say we get back together around the same time and do it all over again tonight?

The Red Sox and Dodgers will indeed meet up again this evening, with the first pitch once again coming at 8:09 p.m. And just based on the way most Red Sox games have gone this postseason, it’s probably going to a bit wild and crazy.

On the mound for Boston will be one Mr. David Price. He’s been feeling loose and relaxed all week, ever since his big performance in the clinching game of the ALCS. That’s been a positive thing, but it won’t mean much if he can’t pitch well tonight.

And on the mound for Los Angeles, looking to prevent falling into a 2-0 hole, will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. His last time out was … not so great. He got shelled for five runs on seven hits and two walks over just three innings in taking a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS. To this point, he’s gotten progressively worse as the postseason has progressed, going from seven shutout innings in the NLDS, to allowing two runs over 4.1 innings of Game 2 of the NLCS, to the most recent dud in Milwaukee to force his team into a Game 7 situation.

The Red Sox don’t have much experience against Ryu. J.D. Martinez is 2-for-7 with a double and a walk, Ian Kinsler is 2-for-3 with two walks, Eduardo Nunez is 0-for-3, and Steve Pearce is 1-for-3. That’s it in terms of history, so there is a great unknown to this one.

The same holds true for Price. Only Manny Machado (12-for-41, five home runs, two walks) and Brian Dozier (9-for-39, four doubles, two homers) have much experience against him.

But, well, predictions and forecasts are about as meaningful as a bucket of Dubble Bubble this time of year. They’ll get you through a few seconds, but after that, you’re just left chewing on some bland, tasteless cud, wishing you hadn’t bothered.

That was perhaps a bit strong. Anyway, when this game actually does begin, we’ll have live updates and analysis all game long right here in the live blog. Start time is 8:09 p.m.

