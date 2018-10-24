BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez’s right ankle is going to be pretty swollen when he wakes up Wednesday morning.

But that isn’t going to keep the Boston slugger from making his mark in Game 2 of the World Series. Martinez admitted that he was pretty sore following Boston’s Game 1 win over the Los Angles Dodgers, but it’s going to take a lot more than a rolled ankle to knock him out of the Fall Classic.

“It was sore right after, but this is the World Series,” Martinez said. “You’ve got to play through some stuff in this game.”

The rainy conditions before Tuesday night’s game made for a rather slick infield at Fenway Park. That was on full display in the third inning when Martinez rolled his ankle while rounding second base. He doubled to deep center to drive in Steve Pearce and give Boston a 3-2 lead, but he slipped on the bag and rolled his ankle as he fell to the ground. Martinez was slow to get up but stayed in the game, and did not have to run anymore that inning.

Martinez was 2-for-2 at the time, and finished his night 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Dodgers reliever Ryan Madson struck him out on three pitches in the bottom of the fifth, and Martinez was intentionally walked in the bottom of the seventh. He didn’t have to test his ankle at all after that free pass, scoring on Eduardo Nunez’s three-run homer a few batters later.

He’s going to be mighty sore for much of the day Wednesday, and frigid conditions at the park come game time won’t really help matters. But that isn’t going to keep Martinez out of the lineup as Boston tries to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to Los Angeles.