BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox own a 1-0 lead in the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They took that lead with an 8-4 win over the Dodgers in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth by hitting into a fielder’s choice with one out and the bases loaded. Rafael Devers singled home another run after that to double Boston’s lead.

Eduardo Nunez — called upon as a pinch hitter in the seventh — blew the game wide open with a three-run homer off reliever Alex Wood to give the Red Sox a four-run cushion.

The game began as scheduled, despite stormy weather moving through the area in the 4 p.m. hour and again during the 6 p.m. hour.

The Red Sox scored first, with Andrew Benintendi singling home Mookie Betts in the bottom of the first inning. J.D. Martinez later singled to score Benintendi, making it a 2-0 lead.

Matt Kemp homered for the visitors in the second inning to immediately cut that lead in half.

Both starters — Chris Sale for Boston and Clayton Kershaw for L.A. — lasted just four-plus innings apiece. Sale was pulled after walking the leadoff man in the top of the fifth, while Kershaw was pulled after allowing the first two base runners to reach in the bottom half of the inning.

