STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS/AP) — Authorities investigating the discovery of a dead infant at a Connecticut trash and recycling facility have updated the areas where the child may have originated. Areas on Long Island, New York, and Andover, Massachusetts have been ruled out.

Police are looking into material delivered to the Stamford facility from Westchester County, New York, as well as Danbury and Ridgefield, and lower Fairfield County, including Stamford, Westport and Norwalk.

The full-term newborn boy was found dead by workers at City Carting & Recycling on Oct. 16.

The state medical examiner was unable to determine how the baby died, but is conducting more tests to determine if the baby was stillborn or died after birth.

The Andover Public Works director told WBZ Republic Services is the company contracted to pick up the towns recyclables.

