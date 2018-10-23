WATCH LIVE:Driver Brad Casler Testifies In Sweet Tomatoes Fatal Crash Trial
BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Red Sox slogan this season might be “do damage,” but Mayor Marty Walsh wants to clarify that it doesn’t apply to celebrations outside Fenway Park this World Series.

“That’s for the players in the field, not the fans in the street. . . I just want to be very clear on that,” Walsh said.

Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross talked safety plans ahead of Game 1 Tuesday night between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at a World Series press conference (WBZ-TV)

“Have fun, cheer and celebrate, be passionate Boston sports fans, but be responsible,” Walsh said.

The mayor said public drinking and disorderly conduct like climbing on cars or buildings won’t be tolerated.

World Series: How Red Sox & Dodgers Match Up

“Just because there’s a celebration, it doesn’t meant that anything goes,” he said.

Gross said an increased police presence around Fenway Park won’t mean less coverage in other neighborhoods. He warned fans to beware of ticket scammers and also cautioned against drinking and driving.

The commissioner said he’s met with every area college to make sure students celebrate responsibly.

“We been here before, all we’re asking folks is to act like we’ve been here before,” Gross said.

There will be major parking restrictions around Fenway Park for home games. More info on that here.

The mayor was sporting a new “BEAT LA” t-shirt from Modell’s. A dollar from every shirt sold will help the Boston Way Home fund house the chronically homeless.

