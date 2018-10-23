BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re coming into Boston for any of the World Series games, you might want to take the T. There will be several traffic and parking restrictions in place and that means some streets will be closed.

Here’s what you can expect in and around Fenway Park Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, courtesy of the city of Boston:

The following streets will close to truck traffic at 6 p.m.

• Brookline Avenue, from Beacon Street to Park Drive

• Jersey Street, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

• Ipswich Street, from Boylston Street/Hemenway Street to 1200 Boylston Street

• Van Ness Street, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street.

The following streets will close to all motor vehicles at 7 p.m.

• Brookline Avenue, from Beacon Street to Park Drive

• Ipswich Street, from Charlesgate East to Van Ness Street

• Jersey Street, from Boylston street to Brookline Avenue

• Lansdowne Street, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

The following temporary parking restrictions will be in effect.

It is important for drivers to note that the fine for parking in a Fenway/Kenmore Resident Parking space on event days at Fenway Park is $100.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Tuesday and Wednesday MLB Shuttle Buses Only”

Beacon Street

• South side, from #833 Beacon Street to Maitland Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Tuesday and Wednesday”

Jersey Street

• Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

Van Ness Street

• Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Tuesday and Wednesday” signs on the following streets:

Boylston Street

• North side, from Richard B Ross Way to Park Drive

Brookline Avenue

• Both sides, from Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

Burlington Avenue

• Both sides, Brookline Avenue to the Dead End, excluding HP –DV

Fullerton Street

• Both sides, Brookline Avenue to Dead End

Ipswich Street

• Both sides, from #1249 Boylston Street to Charlesgate East

Lansdowne Street

• Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Overland Street

• Both sides, Brookline Avenue to David Ortiz Drive, excluding HP –DV

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event HP Parking Only Tuesday and Wednesday” signs on the following street:

Boylston Street

• North side, from Ipswich Street (near #1249 Boylston Street) heading west to Richard B. Ross Way