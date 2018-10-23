BOSTON (CBS) — If you aren’t lucky enough to be heading to Fenway Park for Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night, at least you have a treat coming your way in the comforts of your own home.
Prior to Game 1 of the Red Sox-Dodgers World Series, Fox will air a special open titled “How Do You Make History?” It will be narrated by none other than Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
No word on how many snorts and grunts the Patriots head coach will work into his narrating duties, but this will be must-see TV for any New England sports fans (not that you need any added incentive to watch Game 1 of the World Series).
Belichick was asked last week if he had any advice for the World Series-bound Red Sox, and the five-time Super Bowl champion head coach replied that he didn’t think the team needed any assistance.
Game 1 of the Red Sox-Dodgers Fall Classic is set for 8:09 p.m. on Tuesday, so make sure you’re in your seat (with your favorite cut-off hoodie) around 8 p.m. to see/hear Belichick work his magic.