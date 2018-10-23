BOSTON (CBS) — If you aren’t lucky enough to be heading to Fenway Park for Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night, at least you have a treat coming your way in the comforts of your own home.

Prior to Game 1 of the Red Sox-Dodgers World Series, Fox will air a special open titled “How Do You Make History?” It will be narrated by none other than Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

#RedSox and #Patriots fans, check this out: Fox’s open to Game 1 of the World Series tonight will be voiced by none other than Bill Belichick. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET for the piece, “How do you make history?” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 23, 2018

No word on how many snorts and grunts the Patriots head coach will work into his narrating duties, but this will be must-see TV for any New England sports fans (not that you need any added incentive to watch Game 1 of the World Series).

Belichick was asked last week if he had any advice for the World Series-bound Red Sox, and the five-time Super Bowl champion head coach replied that he didn’t think the team needed any assistance.

Game 1 of the Red Sox-Dodgers Fall Classic is set for 8:09 p.m. on Tuesday, so make sure you’re in your seat (with your favorite cut-off hoodie) around 8 p.m. to see/hear Belichick work his magic.