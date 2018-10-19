BOSTON (CBS) — Not even Bill Belichick can think of any meaningful words of encouragement for the World Series-bound Red Sox.

According to the Patriots head coach, the Red Sox don’t need any help.

Boston is off to the Fall Classic after defeating the defending world champion Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Thursday night. While Belichick has been hard at work getting his Patriots ready for their Week 7 clash against the Chicago Bears, he’s been able to keep an eye on the Red Sox’ impressive postseason run.

Asked if he had any advice for the Sox to start off his Friday press conference at Gillette, Belichick couldn’t come up with anything. Like a good Belichick team, the Red Sox are enjoying success in every phase of the game.

“I don’t think they need any [advice],” said the Patriots coach. “Whatever they need to do they can do. Hit, pitch, run, play defense, take pitches. They’re good.”

The same goes for Boston manager Alex Cora. All Belichick had to offer the rookie skipper was a “Happy Birthday,” as Cora turned 43 yesterday.

Belichick has been spotted at a few Red Sox games this year, sitting with his good buddy Tony La Russa. With the Patriots getting an extra day to prepare for next week’s Monday night showdown with the Dolphins in Miami, maybe Belichick will have some free time to hit Fenway Park when the World Series gets underway Tuesday night in Boston.