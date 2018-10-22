  • WBZ TVOn Air

DANVERS

DANVERS (CBS) – Monday marks five years since Colleen Ritzer was killed inside Danvers High School.

The young teacher died in 2013 when a student attacked her in the school’s bathroom. Philip Chism was later convicted and sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.

After Ritzer’s death, a friend started “Kindness For Colleen.” The campaign encourages people to perform random acts of kindness every year on Oct. 22 in Ritzer’s memory.

“Since 2013, and going forward, October 22 will always be a day of great sadness and pain, however we, and Colleen’s extended family and friends, are strengthened by the many good deeds that are done today in her name,” the Ritzer family said in a statement on a past anniversary. “We are proud that Colleen continues to inspire others to simply be good to people.”

