BOSTON (AP) — The head of the Massachusetts Environmental Police has been fired.

The Boston Globe reported Col. James McGinn was let go Friday.

McGinn was suspended without pay earlier this month.

The Globe said it obtained a report that showed the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs had investigated allegations McGinn installed cameras at the agency’s inland enforcement headquarters in Westborough without authorization to conduct surveillance of officers.

McGinn’s attorney, Timothy Burke, called the firing politically motivated. He said the installation of cameras was consistent with what other law enforcement agencies do and was intended to hold people accountable.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who named McGinn to head the agency in 2014, in a statement called McGinn’s actions “inappropriate.”

An Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs spokesman said in a statement an investigation into alleged timesheet irregularities has also begun.

