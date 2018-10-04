Filed Under:James McGinn, Massachusetts Environmental Police

BOSTON (CBS) – The head of the Massachusetts Environmental Police has been suspended without pay.

Col. James McGinn was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to his position. A reason for the suspension was not given on Thursday.

Mass. Environmental Police Colonel James McGinn (WBZ-TV)

“Colonel McGinn is currently suspended without pay pending the completion of an internal review of operational issues at the Massachusetts Environmental Police,” said Peter Lorenz, spokesman for the state’s Executive Office of Environmental Affairs.

Lt. Col. Anthony Abdal-Khabir has taken over command and control of the state Environmental Police.

In 2016, WBZ’s I-Team interviewed McGinn regarding Environmental Police officers collecting overtime while sitting at DCR pools during their shifts.

An I-Team investigation found officers racking up hundreds of overtime hours, even doubling their salaries, thanks to the lucrative perk.

