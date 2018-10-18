By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

1:15 p.m.: Everybody has barely had enough time to recover from the emotional roller coaster that was Game 4. But it’s time for another one. And it’s a doozy.

The Red Sox will take the field at Minute Maid Park knowing that they’re potentially nine innings away from earning a trip to the World Series. But they’ll also know that the defending champions won’t exactly be rolling out a red carpet for that trip. The Astros are going to make it tough.

And, well, nobody knows quite what to expect out of David Price. He considered his Game 2 start to be “baby steps,” which is appropriate terminology. In his first two postseason starts as a member of the Red Sox, Price went 0-2 with a 14.40 ERA and a 2.600 WHIP. In Game 2 against the Astros, he pitched what was the equivalent of a 7.71 ERA and a 1.923 WHIP.

Baby steps.

The Red Sox are probably going to need him to take a big boy step on Thursday night. And there’s no more of a big boy stage than Game 5 of the ALCS, with a World Series berth at stake.

He’ll be opposed by Justin Verlander. He has a 13-6 record, a 3.08 ERA, and a 1.005 WHIP in his long postseason career. With Houston in the playoffs, he’s 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP.

Pretty good. No baby steps needed there.

But the Red Sox are feeling pretty good at the plate. Let’s see if they can keep it going against Verlander.

First pitch is at 8:09 p.m. Hopefully the final pitch is a lot sooner than 1:15 a.m.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.