BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have released the name of the woman found shot to death in a car earlier this week, and now say they do not think she was targeted.

Police on Thursday say the woman killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday night was 24-year-old Alicia Restrepo.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood with a preschool nearby. Police do not think she was the intended target.

Restrepo was the city’s eighth homicide victim in less than two weeks.

There have been no arrests and police are asking anyone with information about the death to contact them.

