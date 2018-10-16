DORCHESTER (CBS) – For the eighth time in ten days a person has been shot and killed in Boston.

The latest homicide happened late Monday night in Dorchester.

Police were called to Charles and Ditson streets around 9:30 p.m. and found a 24-year-old woman shot dead in a car. Her name has not been made public. There have been no arrests. Neighbors say the series of deadly shootings has made them nervous.

“To those residents, you have every right to be concerned, but it strengthens the point that some people need to go to jail, they don’t need to be out on the street. Neighborhoods do not need to be re-victimized by individuals who are repeatedly committing the same type of crimes, yet they’re out on the streets,” Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters overnight.

Monday’s shooting was the 47th homicide in Boston this year. It happened near Vinson Street where a 19-year-old man was shot and killed last week. Police are trying to figure out if the two incidents are connected.