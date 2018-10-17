By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In Game 3 of the ALCS, a controversial call took away two potential runs for the Boston Red Sox. In Game 4, the script was flipped.

This moment came in the bottom of the first inning, with the Red Sox staked to an early 2-0 lead. Jose Altuve stepped to the plate with George Springer on first base, and he clobbered an up-and-away 2-1 fastball, sending it deep to right field.

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts tracked the ball all the way to the wall, before timing his leap and making an attempt to reach over the wall to steal the home run. He looked like he was about to make an incredible catch, but a fan’s hand closed Betts’ glove just before the ball arrived.

Mookie Betts was about to rob José Altuve of a home run … until a fan's hand got in the way. It was ruled an out on review. pic.twitter.com/NLzAnNJ1vj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2018

Umpire Joe West, positioned in right field for this game, immediately ruled fan interference. That ruling made Springer return to first and sent Altuve to the dugout as the second out of the inning.

West — who is the crew chief in this series — then initiated a replay review. The review with MLB headquarters in New York was lengthy, but ultimately, the call on the field stood.

The ruling is sure to be controversial. The official ruling on spectator interference is as follows: : “If spectator interference clearly prevents a fielder from catching a fly ball, the umpire shall declare the batter out.”

Simple enough, but there are notes attached to the rule:

There is a difference between a ball which has been thrown or batted into the stands, touching a spectator thereby being out of play even though it rebounds onto the field and a spectator going onto the field or reaching over, under or through a barrier and touching a ball in play or touching or otherwise interfering with a player. In the latter

case it is clearly intentional and shall be dealt with as intentional interference as in Rule 6.01(d). Batter and runners shall be placed where in the umpire’s judgment they would have been had the interference not occurred. No interference shall be allowed when a fielder reaches over a fence, railing, rope or into a stand to catch a ball. He does so at his own risk. However, should a spectator reach out on the playing field side of such fence, railing or rope, and plainly prevent the fielder from catching the ball, then the batsman should be called out for the spectator’s interference.

The question at play with Betts is whether he reached over the fence, or whether the fans reached over the fence. From a straight-on view, it was hard to tell, and the only available side view was blocked by a Minute Maid Park security employee. One replay shown from a left field angle made it look like Betts did reach over the yellow line, but it was not conclusive.

Thus, the ruling on the field stood. It was not confirmed, but it stood, because there was not enough video evidence to overturn it. Had West ruled the ball to be in play, then that ruling likely would have stood as well.

