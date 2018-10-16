By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

8:45 a.m.: It’s another day for baseball, and this is going to be a big one.

Full disclosure: They’re all going to be big ones from here on out.

Today’s big one will be Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, with the series now in Houston and with the Red Sox and Astros tied at 1-1.

Fortunately for everybody, the wait for this one will be a little bit shorter, as first pitch will come shortly after 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. in Houston). It’ll feature Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Sox, opposed by lefty Dallas Keuchel.

Eovaldi, a Houston native, is coming off a strong performance against the Yankees in the ALDS. In a Game 3 with that series tied 1-1, he gave the Red Sox seven innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out five.

Keuchel allowed two runs in five innings against Cleveland in his lone start this postseason. He did not end his season on a strong note, as he posted a 4.65 ERA in the final month of the regular season. Included in that run was a start against Boston, when the Red Sox tagged Keuchel for five earned runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings.

Eovaldi, meanwhile, ended the year with a 1.35 ERA over four September starts. He didn’t face the Astros as a member of the Red Sox, but did surrender four runs over six innings in June while pitching for the Rays.

The needle may be pointing in Eovaldi’s favor, but past results won’t mean anything once this one begins.

And when it does, we’ll have live updates and analysis right here in the live blog, as the Red Sox and Astros fight for the right to take a 2-1 lead in this tightly contested ALCS.