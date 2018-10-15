BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says he will vote for a proposal that would require strict nurse-to-patient ratios in Massachusetts hospitals.

“Voting yes on Question 1 will allow nurses to better provide the invaluable care they are trained to give and ensure that both nurses and patients are protected in safe work environments. That is why I’m proud to stand with the nurses and vote yes on Question 1,” Walsh, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday.

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, announced he would vote “no” on Question 1, saying a recent analysis by an independent state agency convinced him it would hurt small hospitals.

The study by the Health Policy Commission estimated the cost of implementing Question 1 on the November ballot — should voters approve it — at between $676 million and $949 million.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, which backs Question 1, strongly disputes the HPC’s findings.

