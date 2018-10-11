WEATHER ALERT:Hurricane Michael Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rain To New England
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ballot Question 1, Question 1

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says a recent analysis by an independent state agency has convinced him to vote against a proposal that would require strict nurse-to-patient ratios in Massachusetts hospitals.

The study by the Health Policy Commission estimated the cost of implementing Question 1 on the November ballot — should voters approve it — at between $676 million and $949 million.

In announcing Wednesday that he opposes the question, Baker cited those cost estimates along with concerns the proposed law would disproportionately impact smaller, community hospitals around the state.

The governor said he was also surprised to learn that nurse-to-patient ratios in Massachusetts were already above those in California, the only U.S. state with mandated staffing levels.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, which backs Question 1, strongly disputes the HPC’s findings.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s