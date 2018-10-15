BOSTON (CBS) – Senator Elizabeth Warren has released the results of a DNA test reportedly showing she does have Native American ancestry, increasing speculation she may run for president in 2020.

According to the Boston Globe, the analysis was done by a Stanford University professor who is an expert in the field. It shows most of Warren’s ancestry is European, but a Native American relative appears in her family tree 6 to 10 generations ago.

Warren has been mocked by President Trump and other politicians for claiming a Native American descendant. Trump has often referred to her as Pocahontas, claiming she has lied about her heritage.

The Globe said Warren provided the test results to the paper Sunday “in an effort to defuse questions about her ancestry that have persisted for years.”

She released them to the public Monday morning in a video on a new website Warren’s staff created to explain her heritage.

“This new website has more than you’d ever want to know about the smears, made-up quotes, and invented stories thrown at me,” Warren said in a statement. “It has personnel files. It has interviews with the people who hired me – and it has my own family members’ opinions about the attacks.”

Warren is currently running for re-election in the Senate. She will debate Republican challenger state Representative Geoff Diehl Friday night on WSBK-TV and CBSBoston.com.

She has also said she will take a “hard look” at running against Trump in 2020.

There has been no comment yet from the president.