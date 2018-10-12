Above, watch the full WBZ Massachusetts Governor’s Debate from October 9.

BOSTON (CBS) – The candidates for U.S. Senate, incumbent Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) and her challenger Representative Geoff Diehl (R), will participate in their first, televised debate in Boston on Friday, October 19. The hour-long debate will air live on WSBK-TV from 8-9 p.m., as well as stream live on CBSBoston.com.

Award winning WBZ-TV Political Analyst Jon Keller will moderate the live debate, which will include questions submitted from citizens.

If you have a question you would like considered, submit an issue-oriented question or questions directed to both candidates by emailing kelleratlarge@wbztv.com or via Twitter @kelleratlarge. Include your name and hometown; we will use only first names on the air if your question is selected.

Again, in order to be considered the question must be about an issue relevant to our state that both candidates can address. Please, no questions tailored to one candidate.

#WBZDebate