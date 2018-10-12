FALL RIVER (CBS) — Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was back at work Friday morning, one day after he was arrested on 13 counts of fraud in federal court.

Correia, 26, is charged with defrauding investors and using the money to pay for his “lavish lifestyle” and political campaign, according to prosecutors.

“I love the city of Fall River, there are no plans to resign,” he told reporters following his arraignment in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon.

Confirmed: Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is back in his office this AM a day after the 26 year old was arrested and arraigned on federal fraud charges related to his app company SnoOwl @wbz — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) October 12, 2018

In 2012, Correia created the SnoOwl app, which aimed to connect local businesses with potential customers, and began looking for investors. According to federal investigators, Correia took at least $231,447 of the $363,690 that seven investors placed in the company, and used it for items including airfare, luxury hotels, casinos, adult entertainment, a Mercedes Benz, and jewelry for an ex-girlfriend.

Investigators also said the mayor filed false tax returns in 2013 and 2014 and never mentioned SnoOwl in those returns. Prosecutors allege Correia then amended those returns in May 2017 “after learning that he and SnoOwl were the targets of a federal investigation.”

Correia has been mayor of Fall River since 2015.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, if you look at my track record as mayor all you see is positive results,” he said Thursday.

A judge ordered him released with his case continued until December 6.