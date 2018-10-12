WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Southeastern Massachusetts
FALL RIVER (CBS) — Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was back at work Friday morning, one day after he was arrested on 13 counts of fraud in federal court.

Correia, 26, is charged with defrauding investors and using the money to pay for his “lavish lifestyle” and political campaign, according to prosecutors.

“I love the city of Fall River, there are no plans to resign,” he told reporters following his arraignment in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon.

In 2012, Correia created the SnoOwl app, which aimed to connect local businesses with potential customers, and began looking for investors. According to federal investigators, Correia took at least $231,447 of the $363,690 that seven investors placed in the company, and used it for items including airfare, luxury hotels, casinos, adult entertainment, a Mercedes Benz, and jewelry for an ex-girlfriend.

mayor1 Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia Returns To Work Day After Arrest

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia outside of court on October 11, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators also said the mayor filed false tax returns in 2013 and 2014 and never mentioned SnoOwl in those returns. Prosecutors allege Correia then amended those returns in May 2017 “after learning that he and SnoOwl were the targets of a federal investigation.”

Correia has been mayor of Fall River since 2015.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, if you look at my track record as mayor all you see is positive results,” he said Thursday.

A judge ordered him released with his case continued until December 6.

